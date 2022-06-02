Kiara Advani Reveals Key To A 'Healthy Relationship', Sidharth Malhotra Are You Listening?

Kiara Advani has opened up about her idea of a healthy relationship. The actress is long rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra. While rumours did the rounds claiming that they’ve separated, the rumoured couple reunited at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s screening and disproved claims. While Kiara is yet to confirm their relationship status, the actress opened up about the key to a healthy relationship.

In a recent interview, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star mentioned communication as a very important factor in a healthy relationship. she also listed loyalty and respect as key factors of a relationship.

“Communication is very important. Understanding and respect are a must. Loyalty should be a given and there should be no egos. I feel the worst thing you can do in a relationship is to allow your ego to come in the way. For me, a healthy relationship is one where there is clear, respectful communication. You need to accept each other for who you are and nurture that,” she told Cosmopolitan India.

Asked about the qualities she looks for in her partner, Kiara said, “Understanding, respect, loyalty, and trust are so important. And a great sense of humour is always welcome. I’d want someone who just makes me feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take me for granted.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has been on a roll. Her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan has been a massive success at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is rock-steady… Will cross ₹ 150 cr in Wknd 3… The journey ahead – ₹ 175 cr – depends on how the new releases affect its dream run… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 137.54 cr. #India biz.”

The actress returns to the big screen with Jugjugg Jeeyo this month. Kiara stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

