Kiara Advani Reveals She Reached Out to Dimple Cheema After Shershaah Release

Translating characters on screen is never easy for actors, especially if it is non-fictional. For Kiara Advani, essaying the role of Dimple Cheema, love interest of Captain Vikram Batra was thoroughly overwhelming in the movie Shershaah. From learning about Dimple to meeting her in person and witnessing an account of eternal love first hand, the actress was filled with awe.

Kiara is also feeling grateful with the film receiving unanimous love from viewers and critics. She is most pleased with the response of the Kargil War hero’s family. Speaking to Mid-day, she said that the biggest win for the team is that the Batra’s appreciated the biopic. Kiara, who texted Dimple after the release, said, “This is an emotional movie for her (Dimple). I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like her. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people.”

Dimple decided to not marry after the demise of Captain Batra. Kiara had hardly come across this kind of love, so rare as it was. She said, “I have seen examples of that in my parents, and now, in Dimple’s love story. It is aspirational for a generation like ours, which is more fast-paced.”

The success of the film reaffirmed Kiara’s belief in her selection of characters. She said after the release of the 2019 film Kabir Singh, she put her efforts each day to top Priti’s character. After two years, Dimple has done that for the actress and she feels it is a win.

In her earlier interview to DNA, Kiara said she was very young when the Kargil war happened and did not know about it in such depth. She said that after meeting Dimple, she understood the emotional turmoil of being in a relationship with an officer who is serving the nation. As a civilian, it is unimaginable to be a war hero’s partner.

Shershaah premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. The film traces the journey of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life while serving his country during the Kargil War in 1999. He was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

