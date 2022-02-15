Kiara Advani Reveals She's A 'Superfan' Of BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Has A Crush On Snowdrop's Jung Hae-in

Kiara Advani has revealed she watched the first episode of Snowdrop and was immediately hooked on to it. The actress shared a video, seemingly a promotion of the K-drama for the Disney+ Hotstar platform, on her Instagram account to reveal that she is not only addicted to K-dramas now but has also become a ‘superfan’ of BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who plays the lead in the drama. She added that she has a crush on Jung Hae-in as well.

“From the time I have watched the first episode of Snowdrop on Disney+ Hotstar, it seems like the ‘K’ culture has taken over me. I was hooked on it from the opening song. This is one opening intro that I am definitely not going to skip and in the first 10 minutes showing Jisoo’s entry scene, wah wah wah. I was a big fan of her when she was singing and now her acting, I have become a superfan," she said.

“The men in K-dramas - India’s Shah Rukh Khan and Korea’s Jung Hae-in are my official crushes now," she added. Kiara shared the video with the caption, “The only drama that I want in my life #Snowdrop, new episode every Wednesday only on @disneyplushotstar Also in Hindi."

Directed by Jo Hyun-tak and written by Yoo Hyun-mi, Snowdrop marked Jisoo’s debut as a leading actress. The show is set in 1987 when South Korea was amid political turbulence and the people were protesting against their authoritarian government and demanded democratic rule. While Jisoo plays the role of a student, Hae-in plays the role of a spy. The show has completed its run in South Korea. Although popular, the show had its share of controversies as well. The show was accused of distorting the history of Korea’s student protest in the year 1987.

