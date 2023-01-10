Kiara Advani Reviews Mission Majnu Trailer; Sidharth Malhotra Blushes on Wedding Question

Kiara Advani has loved the trailer of her beau Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Mission Majnu. How do we know this? Well, the actress on Monday took to her Instagram Stories to give a shout-out to Sidharth as the trailer for Mission Majnu was shared by Netflix on its social media accounts.

Kiara reposted Mission Majnu trailer on her Story alongside a series of fire emojis. She also tagged Sidharth on her Story. Sidharth and Kiara, who have been dating for a few years now, have never made their relationship official. However, the duo has been spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. Kiara had also attended the screening for Sidharth’s film ‘Thank God’ along with her family.

Interestingly, at the trailer launch of Mission Majnu, Sidharth was asked about his “mission for personal life for 2023" amid his wedding rumours. “I am a very passionate actor. For me, my personal and professional life are the same. For now, my mission is this (Mission Majnu) for January 20. After that if we meet, I’ll tell you,” a visibly blushing Sidharth told the reporter.

Meanwhile, Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on Netflix on January 20 this year.

Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra earlier said, “I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here