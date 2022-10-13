Kiara Advani Ruling Our Hearts One Look at a Time; See Pics

Kiara Advani has enchanted the cinema audience with her charming expressions and great acting in films such as Kabir Singh, Guilty, Lust Stories, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kiara has won a million hearts with her understated charm and screen presence. The actress is also a fashion star who inspires her fans with her sartorial choices.

Shershas’s Dimple keeps making headlines either for her acting skills or her fashion statements and her Instagram feed can be your complete style guide. Recently, the diva posted a picture and raised the temperatures with her black embellished jumpsuit. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Looking at you looking at me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara looked stunning in this outfit. Keeping it minimal, the actress paired it with statement golden earrings, and left her hair open with those wavy curls, making her look even prettier.

A few days ago, she attended the 67th Filmfare Awards, in a stunning avatar. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress dropped a series of breathtaking pictures from the star-studded night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Kiara looked stunning in the red corset gown. She showed off her toned legs while leaning slightly forward and smiling like a diva. Her off-shoulder corset gown’s sweeping ruffles wrapped around her, giving her a majestic appearance.

On the work front, Kiara will next feature in Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, starring Bollywood actor Karthik Aaryan. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this will be Kiara’s second collaboration with Karthik. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on June 29, 2023.

