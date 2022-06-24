Kiara Advani, Rumoured Beau Sidharth Malhotra Clicked Entering Same Residency, Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are at the peak of their careers and have been shelling out good films one after the other. The actress was recently seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, both of which impressed audiences. The Shershaah co-stars also make the headlines for their rumoured relationship. While they have not given any official confirmation, their chemistry in Shershah impressed fans and the two are often seen with each other. However, rumours were doing the rounds suggesting that the couple has broken up, which saddened their fans.

But recently, they were clicked entering the same Bandra residence and fans are now convinced that all is well between their favourite stars. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla show the actors enter the same building but in different cars.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Kiara’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan revealed that the actress has Sidharth among others in the speed dials contacts on her phone.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun was asked by the interviewer to name the person who is on Kiara’s speed dial on phone. To this, without taking a moment to think, Varun sought Kiara’s permission and wrote Sidharth’s name on the board. Reacting to Varun’s answer, the Kabir Singh actress mentioned that her manager is also on her speed dial list. She smiled but also admitted Sidharth’s name on the list.

Kiara and Sidharth, have worked together in Shershaah in 2021. They have been spotted by the paparazzo time and again at Bollywood parties, vacations and outings. Earlier, there were rumoured reports that the couple has parted ways. Recently, Kiara has also talked about rumours about her personal life and told India Today that she is immune by now especially if the tattle is about her personal life. “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?” the actress had said.

