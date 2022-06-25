Kiara Advani Says Apologising in a Relationship is Important: I Have Never Had Problems With Saying Sorry

Actress Kiara Advani is on a roll as her back-to-back big-screen releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo performed really well at the box office and garnered her appreciation from critics and fans. The latter is a family drama which has marriage and divorce at its crux. Talking about the same, the actress, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, said that saying sorry in relationships is important.

In an interview with India Today, Kiara said, “I think I always hear men saying that, oh we always say sorry first in all marriages. And men always say, just say sorry to your wife and apologise first. But I think it’s equal. I don’t know about marriage, but in any relationship, I think it works both ways and I have never had problems with saying sorry. I feel the idea is to just drop the fight and just sort it out and move forward because love is more important.”

Meanwhile, Kiara often makes headlines for her rumoured relationship with her Shershah co-star Sidharth. While they have not given any official confirmation, their chemistry in Shershah impressed fans and the two are often seen with each other. However, rumours were doing the rounds suggesting that the couple has broken up, which saddened their fans.

But recently, they were clicked entering the same Bandra residence and fans are now convinced that all is well between their favourite stars. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla show the actors enter the same building but in different cars.

Kiara’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan also revealed that the actress has Sidharth among others in the speed dials contacts on her phone. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Varun was asked by the interviewer to name the person who is on Kiara’s speed dial on phone. To this, without taking a moment to think, Varun sought Kiara’s permission and wrote Sidharth’s name on the board. Reacting to Varun’s answer, the Kabir Singh actress mentioned that her manager is also on her speed dial list. She smiled but also admitted Sidharth’s name on the list.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.