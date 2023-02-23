Kiara Advani’s mother Genevieve Advani is celebrating her birthday today and the actress did not waste any time wishing her on this special day. At midnight, the new bride took her Instagram handle to share several unseen photos from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, featuring her mom, dad, her brother and the groom. In the first photo, which was taken on their wedding day, Kiara can be seen holding her mother’s hand and the duo are looking at each other adorably. In the second photo, Genevieve can be seen blowing a kiss in Kiara’d direction while she poses with her brother Mishaal Advani. The third photo, taken during the mehendi features Kiara’s parents, sibling and the newly-wed couple. It seems to be from their Mehendi ceremony. The last photo sees Genevieve cutely kissing her daughter on the cheeks.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara penned a sweet note that read, “Mummaaaaaa❤️ Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter❤️"

Take a look:

Her Bollywood colleagues and friends took to the comment section to wish Genevieve and praise the mother-daughter duo. Ace-designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Happy birthday Janam 😍❤️" while Rashii Khanna wrote, “Beautiful ❤️"

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️".

The couple were always tight-lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until the wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love at the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

