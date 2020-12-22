Kiara Advani Says Jug Jugg Jeeyo Co-star Varun Dhawan Would Call Her at Odd Hours to Discuss Roles

Kiara Advani, who is working with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has said that the actor would call her in the middle of the night to exchange notes. This is the first time the two have a full fledged film together. Earlier, Kiara had appeared in a song in Kalank with Varun.

The actress said that she was awestruck with the commitment Varun had for his craft, adding that her other co-star Anil Kapoor too showed similar enthusiasm. Kiara said she has been fortunate to have worked with actors who have a tremendous passion for their work. They can take the energy on paper and multiply it on the screen.

The movie also stars Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. The team began shooting for it in Chandigarh some time ago, but hit a roadblock after the director along with Varun and Neetu Kapoor contracted COVID-19 . The actors have now recovered and have resumed shooting, reported ETimes.

Kiara will next be seen in Shershaah, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. She is also a part of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles.