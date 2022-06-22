Kiara Advani Says Sidharth Malhotra Is 'The Most Handsome Co-star' Amid Dating Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured romance a lot lately. Earlier there were reports that all was not well between the two and they decided to part ways. Soon, Sidharth debunked all the rumours by attending the screening of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They were also clicked hugging each other at the screening.

Now, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Kiara called Sidharth “the most handsome co-star”. Further, talking about the most difficult scenes ever done in her career, Kiara said, “The climax of Shershaah.” Later, the actress also picked her rumoured boyfriend as her favorite co-star. “He is very handsome,” she said.

The actress is currently busy promoting her new film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. It also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani garnered a lot of love after they starred together in the critically-acclaimed film Shershaah. Rumours of them dating began around the same time. While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Apart from Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

