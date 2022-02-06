Kiara Advani Sends Temperatures Soaring With Her Sexy Backless Dress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes 'Phew'

Kiara Advani had everyone’s attention courtesy of her latest photoshoot. The actress on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a sultry video in which she was striking numerous poses for the camera. The Shershaah star was seen wearing a gorgeous silver backless dress. The thigh-high slit gave allowed her to flaunt her long legs. Kiara’s hair was tied into an unusual plaid while she completed the look with a pair of red pumps.

The video drew reactions from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Evidently impressed by Kiara and her outfit, the Telugu star took to the comments section and wrote, “Phew you and that dress." Many others also joined Samantha to fan over Kiara’s hot video. Athiya Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire emojis while ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wooooo😍."

The video was behind-the-scenes footage from her recent shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, India. The publication shared a picture of Kiara wearing the stunning silver dress and standing on one foot. The actress features as the magazine’s cover girl this month. As part of the interview, Kiara spoke about the kind of people one should surround themselves with. “If you’re surrounded by the right people and not by yes-people who’re inflating delusions, you’ll be alright. After all, to relate to people you need to be one of them,” she told the magazine.

Last month, Kiara had been treating fans with pictures from her sunny vacation. The actress shared a video featuring a montage of videos and pictures from her trip. One of the videos featured the actress having a Baywatch moment as well.

Kiara has been busy on the work front. After the massive success of Shershaah last year, Kiara was busy filming her upcoming project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

