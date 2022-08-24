Kiara Advani Shares a Glimpse of Her Preparations for Satyaprem Ki Katha, See Pic

Kiara Advani who delivered two back-to-back hit films this year has already started preparations for her next flick. Titled Satyaprem ki Katha, the film will see Kartik Aaryan with Kiara. On Wednesday, she took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her preparations. Kiara shared a picture of the script of the film and wrote, “STEP 1: PREP.” The film will see Kiara and Kartik reunite after their hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara plays the titular lead Katha in the film, which will showcase her in a totally different look. The actress will begin the shoot in Mumbai from the first week of September.

Attaining a much-deserved space amongst the top actresses in Bollywood today, Kiara Advani has carved her place amongst the most bankable stars with a long list of films to her credit. Also set to resume the shoot of her much-talked about film with S Shankar and RRR star Ram Charan, Kiara is back to work after shoots for multiple films and two back-to-back promotions and releases.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is also making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be appearing on Koffee With Karan with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. In one of the promos, Shahid seemingly confirmed that something big is coming up in her life. Shahid hints that Kiara and Sidharth are likely to the knot by the end of this year. “Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year, and it’s not a movie,” says Shahid in the clip. Shahid also says that Kiara and Sidharth look “beautiful” together. “They are such a good-looking couple.” To this, Karan adds, “Bachche kamaal ke honge (Their kids will be gorgeous).”

