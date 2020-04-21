MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Shares A Video Clip from Childhood, Talks About Her Cinderella Obsession

Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a throwback clip from a childhood home-video where she was drinking milk from a Cinderella cup.

Kiara Advani has solidified her position in the Hindi film industry with back to back releases and her debut in the digital platform. Now, the Guilty star has shared a video clip featuring a “fetish” that she had in her childhood other than acting.

Posted on her Instagram handle, the video clip was recorded in the year 1996 and shows a young Kiara drinking something from a stylish mug.

She captioned it, “#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cindrella”.

The video begins from a close-up shot to reveal Kiara wearing bangles and a ring to accessorize a yellow dress. When a female voice asks her if she was drinking milk, she replies that it was water.

“Oh what a lovely cup,” the voice exclaims next, in answer to which little Kiara shows off her Cinderella cup.

Another voice in the background can be heard saying that Kiara has a fetish for cups.

Several celebrities commented on the adorable quotient in the clip. The video has garnered over four lakh views on Instagram since being shared just a few hours ago.

The Good Newws actor has been transparent with her Insta fam regarding her mental health during the lockdown.

In a post, Kiara wrote that she was having her “highs and lows during quarantine”. And if anyone was else was also going through “similar feelings” and finding their emotions to be “all over the place”, they could share the same by commenting on the post.

