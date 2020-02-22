Kiara Advani Shares Her Favourite Memes from Dabboo Ratnani's Topless Calendar Shoot

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently unveiled the latest edition of his celebrity calendar featuring Kiara and Bhumi with no clothes on.

Kiara held a banana leaf for the shoot. She captioned the photo, which she shared on social media: "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani."

Now, Kiara has shared some of her favourite memes from the look that she created for Dabboo's photoshoot. Her memes list included one featuring her as Captain Marvel and another one in an Avatar based theme. Another meme shows Kiara's film character Kabir Singh chasing Dabboo for shooting her topless.

Check out some memes shared by Kiara on her Insta stories recently:

"Since the beginning we expected people to react this way to Bhumi and Kiara's shots. People are not used to seeing them this way. Nobody could imagine the two actresses posing like that. The whole idea was to let people know that they can look this way too and pull it off brilliantly," said Dabboo about shooting Kiara and Bhumi topless in his annual calendar photoshoot.

"Their pictures are very sensuous and sexy but they are not in your face. There is a lot left for imagination and I guess that made people talk about it more. I personally think they are great shots and they are looking stunning. The pictures are not vulgar and very aesthetically done" he added.

