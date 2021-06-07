Kiara Advani Shares Her Underwater Swimming Video On Environment Day

A day after the world celebrated Environment Day on June 5, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani wished her fans on the occasion in a unique way. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video of herself in which she can be seen swimming in the deep sea wearing a neon bikini. In the clip, she is seen capturing the beauty of the sea with magnificent colourful corals as she swims among the colourful fishes.

Sharing the video, Kiara gave a special message to her fans which reminded them that every day is an environment day if it is celebrated with nature. Obviously, she was a bit late to the party, but she was absolutely correct about singing praises for the environment.

Kiara’s post is going viral with fans getting crazy over her underwater swimming. Many praised her style and commented that she appeared like a magical mermaid. A few others thanked her since they can dream of a never-ending underwater adventure. It has garnered more than 2.5 million views on Instagram.

The world celebrates Environment Day annually in order to spread awareness of the climatic changes that affect people and the measures to preserve it.

Kiara often remains in news for her beautiful style. She keeps sharing glamorous pictures and videos of herself on social media which are loved by her fans.

Last week, the star had posted a photo of herself in which she could be seen posing brilliantly under the sea. She also penned an inspiring note which stated that the “waves” can’t be stopped, but one should “learn” how to “swim” along with them.

Kiara’s bikinis make a different fashion statement. Even when she was vacationing in the Maldives, she made sure to turn heads with her style. In one of the posts from the days, she wore a red sarong that she paired up with a bandana and oversized sunglasses.

