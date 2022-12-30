Kiara, Sidharth Celebrate New Year With KJo, Neetu Kapoor, Others Amid Wedding Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted out of Mumbai yesterday to ring in their New Year together. Now, it has been revealed that the rumoured couple is in Dubai. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahni took to social media to share a couple of photos from her New Year party with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Sid-Kiara also featured in those photos.

Riddhima shared a couple of selfies which featured Karan, Neetu, Manish and the rumoured love birds. The celebrities were seen dressed in blingy party outfits. Her mother Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a photo from their gathering.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kiara and Sidharth were clicked at the airport yesterday as they jetted off to their vacation destination. The couple made their way separately to the airport.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Sidharth recently dropped a major hint about the same. Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor about one rumour he would like to clarify, and Sidharth answered, “That I am getting married this year."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, while Sidharth was last seen in Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh. Sid will kick off the year with Mission Majnu’s release in January with Rashmika Mandanna and will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. He also has Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Kiara has Shankar’s SVC 50 (RC15) with Ram Charan and Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

