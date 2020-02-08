Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Hit the Dance Floor at Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception hosted in Mumbai and a video of them dancing at the ceremony is going viral on social media. While Kiara and Sidharth may have not have admitted to the world yet that they are a couple, the two do look adorable together in the clip. For the occasion, Kiara was dressed in a lehenga as she gave major diva vibes during the entire wedding festivities. Meanwhile, Sidharth opted for a black kurta and a black pyjama for Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception and looked dapper.

Check out the video of Kiara and Sidharth from Armaan and Anissa's wedding ceremony below:

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth will also feature in Shershaah and the first look posters of the upcoming film on Captain Vikram Batra's life and times have been revealed. Shershaah marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

