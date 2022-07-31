Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai to Celebrate Actress' 30th Birthday; Pics Go Viral

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been a hot topic of discussion ever since they worked together on ‘Shershaah’. The duo’s crackling on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of their romance. The two have been pictured together several times, which has only made fans speculate more about their rumoured relationship. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied any rumour in public.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Saturday spotted holidaying in Dubai ahead of her birthday on July 31. Pictures of the Shershaah actors posing with a fan are doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara posed with a fan at the Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sidharth looked dapper in a denim shirt while Kiara stunned in a black dress.

Some days ago, it was reported by many media houses that the duo ended their rumoured relationship. But at the screening of Kiara’s recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress and Sidharth stole the limelight with their adorable gestures, contrary to rumours of their breakup.

Recently on Koffee with Karan, Ananya Panday indirectly confirmed that Sidharth and Kiara might be dating. When Karan asked Ananya about Kiara’s relationship status, she said, “Her raatans are very lambiyan,” making a reference to the lyrics of a song in Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

