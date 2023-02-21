CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Look Uber-Cool In 'Kala Chashma' As They Get Papped; Pics

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 19:31 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.

Days after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot, the two stars were snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday at the Mumbai airport. They were seen sporting their comfy-casual outfits. While Kiara wore an all-white attire, Sidharth looked dapper as always in a purple t-shirt which he paired with white pants. Do not forget to miss their ‘Kala Chashmas’!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their smiles for paps. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani snapped in their comfy-casual attires. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look uber cool in their latest airport attires. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles as they pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

The couple announced their wedding in a dreamy online post. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they wrote in a joint post. Later, they shared a dreamy snippet from their royal wedding. The two also hoted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

first published:February 21, 2023, 18:55 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 19:31 IST
