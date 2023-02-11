After getting married in Jaisalmer and hosting an intimate reception in Delhi, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will now be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, it will be a star-studded reception with several celebrities in attendance. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will be heading to Mumbai today i.e on February 11 and will host a reception party for their Bollywood colleagues on Sunday, February 12.

If you are wondering who all are likely to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s Mumbai wedding reception, here’s something you must know. As reported by Pinkvilla, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan among others will be joining the new couple for the celebration. “Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Earlier it was also reported that not just Bollywood biggies but media personnel will also be invited to Sid-Kiara’s Mumbai reception. “They will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who have supported their journey," India Today reported.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. The duo released their first wedding pictures late at night on the same day and left fans in complete awe. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On Friday, the couple also dropped their wedding teaser online and won everyone’s hearts. Sid-Kiara shared the wedding teaser with the caption “7.02.2023" and also added a red heart emoji and an infinity symbol to the caption.

