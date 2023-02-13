CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Anupam Kher, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar Share Inside Pics
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Anupam Kher, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar Share Inside Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 15:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Inside pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently hosted a star-studded wedding reception. Here are a bundle of inside pictures from the bash.

Days after tying the sacred knot in Jaisalmer, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra hosted their grand reception in Mumbai. The party was no less than a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar to Kajol, Anupam Kher, and Neha Dhupia, several celebs attended the bash.

Anupam Kher was among the first pictures with the newly married couple. He also penned a heartwarming note which read, “Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra! I have seen #Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings! ❤️😍 #Marriage #Reception #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Actress Bhumi Pednekar too shared a selfie with the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra.” Bhumi looked elegant in a golden embellished saree for the occasion and paired it with a pearl choker necklace.

Bhumi Pednekar shares a photo with Sidharth and Kiara,. Photo: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi sported their brightest smiles as they posed with the Shershaah couple at the wedding reception. She also added a little note which read, “And we danced the night away… to celebrate our beautiful ki and Sid… we love you two.” Aditya Seal who worked with Kiara in Indoo Ki Jawani also attended the party with wife Anushka Ranjan.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi pose with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani. Photo : Neha Dhupia Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan, were also there at the reception.

Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, the duo got married on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. Sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏".

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Read More