Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reception: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts In Pink, Karan Johar Turns Heads

Actress Kareena Kapoor and director Karan Johar attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s reception. Kareena and Karan went the classy way for the reception. Bebo picked a gorgeous pink saree for the occasion, reminding us of the saree she wore at Alia Bhatt’s wedding in April last year. On the other hand, Karan opted for a crisp black suit for the occasion.

A video shared by a paparazzo revealed that Karan and Kareena entered the bash together. Karan held Kareena’s hand as they walked into the reception. They then posed individually and made their way to the party.

Karan was also present at Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding in Jaisalmer. After the ceremony, Karan shared a picture of the couple along with a long note for the couple. He began the note by saying, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…"

“As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever," he concluded the note.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here