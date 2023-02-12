CHANGE LANGUAGE
February 12, 2023

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they pose at their Mumbai reception. The couple tied the knot on Feb. 7.

We bow down to you, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! The couple has been surprising us with their wedding outfit choices since the word go! After rocking a casual look for their first appearance as a married couple, Kiara and Sid opted to glam things up at their Mumbai reception. The couple stepped out on the red carpet of their Mumbai reception looking drop-dead gorgeous!

Kiara ditched the traditional look for a chic white and black outfit. She styled it with a massive emerald necklace and tied her hair back into a neat bun. On the other hand, Sidharth had our hearts with the dazzling jacket which he paired with black pants. Sid and Kiara held hands as they posed for the cameras.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their reception in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara and Sidharth are hosting the media and their friends from the industry in a hotel in Mumbai. Several stars have already arrived, including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Anupam Kher.

According to a Pinkvilla report, several celebrities will be joining the new couple for the celebration. “Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Besides stars, the media has also been invited to the party.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was a closely guarded event. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

