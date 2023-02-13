Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s reception was a starry affair! Several Bollywood stars were seen making their way to the bash. This includes rumoured love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. The actors twinned in black for the occasion — while Aditya stole our hearts which his crisp black suit, Ananya had heads turning with her black saree. While they made their way to the party alone, they were seen posing with Sidharth, Kiara, and a few others at the party.

In a picture shared by Manish Malhotra, Ananya, and Aditya stood next to each other as they joined the newlyweds, Manish, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and a few others for a happy click. The picture has now gone viral.

Soon after the party, Ananya was seen with her best friend Suhana Khan, and her brother Aryan Khan. The trio attended a party in the city on Sunday night and were spotted leaving the venue together. Suhana and Ananya held hands as they left the party.

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The dating rumours first sparked in July last year when ETimes reported that both actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day. The rumours were fuelled after the actress’ appearance in Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar hinted something is ‘brewing’ between them.

A few months later, they were spotted busy chatting at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash in November last year. A picture from the party showed the rumoured couple lost in conversation. Aditya and Ananya are yet to react to the rumours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here