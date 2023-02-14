Kiara, Sidharth Reception: Smittened By The 'Woman in Black' at the Bash? Here's Who She Is

While we were still not over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding, the newlyweds hosted a big fat reception in Mumbai. The event was attended by their family, friends and many Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, among others. Several pictures and videos from inside the party are going viral on social media. In the middle of this, a lady in black walked away with all the limelight. A video of the newlyweds dancing at their reception to Kiara's song Burj Khalifa from her film Laxmii is going viral on social media. In the clip, both Kiara and Sidharth are seen dancing with a lady, who has impressed the Internet with her killer moves.

Watch the video shared by one of the fan pages:

Let us tell you the viral lady is a choreographer Gulnaaz Khan, who is a member of choreographer Bosco Martis’ team. Gulnaaz has choreographed several songs for Sidharth Malhotra’s films which include Student Of The Year. In an Instagram post, Gulnaaz shared a slew of pictures giving us a sneak peek into the “grand reception.” “All About Last Night. Such a grand reception of SidKiara. Everything was so beautiful and so magical and sooo much fun. Have a blessed and beautiful married life @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani. Love You,” Gulnaaz captioned the post.

Take a look:

Gulnaaz has shared a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. “Congratulations To The Gorgeous Couple. Mr and Mrs Malhotra. Happy Married Life,” she wrote.

Gulnaaz Khan has also posted a clip which included snippets of her team, including Bosco Martis, shaking a leg at the reception and celebrating Sidharth and Kiara’s union. Watch the video here:

Coming back to the couple, for the Mumbai reception, both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wore Manish Malhotra outfits, who also designed the couple's wedding ensembles.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershah. The couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in presence of their family and a few close friends. It was no surprise that their wedding pictures came with a Shershah spin. Their post was captioned, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Before Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a reception in Delhi as well.

