Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s grand reception doubled up as an impromptu Student of the Year Reunion as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their way to the bash. On Sunday night, the paparazzi spotted Alia and Varun making a dazzling entry. While Alia was seen wearing a saree, Varun looked dapper in a white suit which he paired with black pants. Varun attended the bash with his wife Natasha Dalal.

A while ago, Alia made her way to the party wearing a golden saree. Alia attended the bash sans Ranbir Kapoor. However, she was joined by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. While she made her way to the party, she returned to the red carpet when Neetu Kapoor made her way to the party. They posed together for a few pictures before they made their way to the party.

Also attending the bash is the curator of this Student of the Year — Karan Johar. The filmmaker was seen wearing a black suit for the occasion.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soon after they shared the first pictures from their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a sweet congratulatory note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani after their wedding. The actress shared Kiara’s wedding pictures post and wrote, “Congratulations you two." Kiara and Sid thanked Alia for her wishes.

Varun Dhawan also joined in to congratulate Sidharth and Kiara on their wedding. The actor, who worked with Sid on SOTY and Kiara on Jugjugg Jeeyo, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of love."

Read all the Latest Movies News here