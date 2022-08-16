Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Set to Reunite for Romantic Story After Shershaah Success?

After impressing the audience with their onscreen chemistry in Shershaah, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to reunite for yet another love story.

The duo will collaborate on a movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged, reported India Today. Not only this, both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the film, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

The news comes days after Sidharth and Kiara discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

They also spoke about Shershaah, shared some behind-the-scenes stories, and answered questions about doing another film together. When fans kept asking when they would do another film, Sidharth said, “We are hoping to, maybe soon.” Following this, Kiara added, “People are willing for it so it may just happen.”

Talking of Shershaah, the film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. In the movie, Sidharth played the role of Batra and his twin brother Vishal, whereas Kiara was seen essaying the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

