The wait is finally over! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures are finally here. The two actors tied the knot on Tuesday in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. And their photos as groom and bride are finally out. In one of the photos, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen greeting each other with folded hands. In another click, Kiara can be seen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra wrote,

““Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans and friends flooded the comment section showering love on the newlywed couple. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations", Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also shared, “Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you." Among others, Karan Tacker and Vaani Kapoor also sent wishes to the couple.

Apart from their respective family members, celebrities who attended the much-awaited wedding include Isha Ambani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies were held on Sunday and Monday respectively. Reportedly, during their Sangeet on Monday night, Sidharth also joined Kiara’s brother Mishaal who was singing a medley for her. Besides this, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar also danced to Kala Chashmah. Reportedly, Hari and Sukhmani bands also set the musical night on fire and compelled everyone to tap their feet.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan.

Congratulations, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani!

