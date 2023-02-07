Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: All Eyes on Couple's Varmala, Pheras in Jaisalmer Today

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the nuptial knot within just a couple of hours. The Shershaah co-stars will get married in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members. With the sangeet and mehendi functions done, all eyes are now set on the varmala ceremony and pheras. To give a royal look to the wedding, a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel, reports IANS.

The Haldi ceremony was held early in the morning where turmeric paste was applied to the bodies of the bride and the groom. The varmala and the pheras are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the hotel. A special ‘bavdi’ has been set up for this purpose. According to reports, the pheras will happen between 2pm and 4pm.

From early morning, there was much activity both outside and inside the hotel. Security is very tight. Hotel staff members, guards and drivers are being given entry only after they’re thorough checked. Kiara’s schoolmate Isha Ambani, who flew into Jaisalmer on Sunday night in her private jet, returned to Mumbai late on Monday night after attending the celebratory events held during the day. She is scheduled to return for the marriage on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Kajal Anand, actor Karan Vohra and his wife Riya, and film director and writer Sakoon Batra were also expected to fly in on Tuesday.

(With IANS inputs)

