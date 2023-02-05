Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date Postponed? Couple To Not Marry on Feb 6: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in Jaisalmer to get married. While it was first reported that the couple was marrying on February 6, Monday, in the regal ceremony, it is now being reported that the couple is getting married on February 7. Kiara and Sidharth are yet to comment on the reports.

According to Pinkvilla, the wedding festivities are kicking off on Sunday, February 5, with the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple will then host their haldi ceremony on February 6 and the wedding ceremony will take place on February 7.

“Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, a paparazzo has shared a video from Sidharth and Kiara’s sangeet ceremony venue. The room is decked up in a filmy style, hinting at a grand celebration in the making. It has been revealed that the Sidharth, Kiara and their respective families will be performing at the ceremony.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

