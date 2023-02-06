CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: Sid Hunting For Sea-facing Bungalow For Wife, Shortlists Rs 70 Cr Property?
1-MIN READ

Kiara, Sidharth Wedding: Sid Hunting For Sea-facing Bungalow For Wife, Shortlists Rs 70 Cr Property?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 13:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly looking for a new house for him and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly looking for a new house for him and Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on February 7. Amid the wedding preparations, a report claims Sid is looking for a new home for himself and Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra is hunting for the perfect love nest for his soon-to-be wife Kiara Advani if a new report is to be believed. Sidharth and Kiara are getting married in Jaisalmer this week. The couple has been dating for a while are and expected to tie the knot on February 7 in the regal wedding venue. While fans eagerly await the wedding pictures, a new report has claimed that Sid has been busy house-hunting lately.

A source told Mid-Day that Sidharth is looking for a sea-facing house in Juhu for him and his soon-to-be wife Kiara. The insider claimed that the Mission Majnu star, who has been living in Bandra all this while, wants to move into a bigger space and an undisturbed view of the sea.

“Sidharth is keen on having a sea-facing home, just like his Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea,” the insider claimed. Apparently, the actor has seen a few properties, including a sea-facing house that costs a whopping Rs 70 crore.

“The property comes with a fat price tag of R70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth are getting married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple reached the venue with their respective family members on Saturday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also seen accompanying the bride-to-be. At the Jaisalmer airport, the family members of the bride and groom were also seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
first published:February 06, 2023, 13:31 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 13:32 IST
