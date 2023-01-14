Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Preparations Begin? Actress Shares Her 'Self Care' Glimpse

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have not confirmed yet if they are getting married next month, the actress’ latest Instagram story has left everyone wondering if preparations have already begun. On Saturday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her ‘self care Saturday’.

In the selfie, the Govinda Naam Mera actress can be seen winking as she applied a mask under her eye patches. She also covered herself with a red cloth and looked simple yet beautiful. Check out Kiara Advani’s picture here:

Interestingly, this comes at a time when several media reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the Shershah stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source cited by E-times claimed earlier. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

However, recently, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked about his rumoured wedding when he shared a cryptic response and told GOODTiMES, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was released on an OTT platform and received a positive response from the audience. Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

