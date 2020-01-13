Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wrap up Shershaah Shoot, See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film 'Shershaah'. It is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wrap up Shershaah Shoot, See Pics
'Shershaah' film cast and crew

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah has wrapped up shooting. Kiara and Sidharth both took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news with fans. In Shershaah, Sidharth plays the role Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Captain Vikram was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest war-time gallantry award. Sidharth also shared pics from the sets of Shershaah as the film completed shooting. He wrote on social media, "And it’s a wrap. The universe has been so kind for giving me the chance to portray the real life hero of our Indian Army, Vikram Batra. And I couldn't be happier to bring you his courageous life story. I want to thank each one of you for being a part of this amazing film. This 3 year long journey has been spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side. Watch out for our first look (sic)."

Check out the cast and crew's pic after wrapping up shoot of Shershaah below:

Earlier, talking about the film, Sidharth had said, "It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

