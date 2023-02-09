Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, after much wait and anticipation, tied the knot on Tuesday, February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in a fairytale wedding. The duo celebrated their union with close friends and family. Their fans can’t stop gushing over the dreamy pictures from the ceremony. Their royal look and customised accessories have created a rage on social media. Now, the Shershaah couple’s wedding invite has surfaced on the internet.

The wedding card is beyond beautiful with a minimalistic design, featuring the couple’s initials with their names written in the centre. Below the invitation card, they have mentioned the dates of their wedding festivities, “5th to 7th February 2023” and the venue, “Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.” The card has elements like a Roman architectural design in the left corner and leaves on the border. The beige colour definitely matched the theme of their simple, elegant and chic wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnisha (@purelysidkiara)

We even got a closer look at the JugJugg Jeeyo actress’ kaleeras, which showed moments from Sid and Kiara’s life. Designer Mrinalini Chandra shared on her social media, “Amidst stars, moon, couple initials and butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief. This kalira was all heart!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinalini Chandra (@mrinalinichandra)

Post their wedding nuptials, both Sidharth and Kiara shared gorgeous photos of themselves. Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, the couple had a fairy tale wedding. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from their D-day, both penned the caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Day after their wedding nuptials, the duo arrived in Delhi at Sidharth’s residence, where they received a grand welcome and the couple greeted the media and distributed sweets. They twinned in red. While Kiara looked pretty in a salwar-kameez and sindoor, Sidharth looked dapper in a sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will now be hosting a reception in the national capital. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10, where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

Read all the Latest Movies News here