Having begun dating on the sets of their first film together, Shershaah (2021), actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 this year. The duo met at the wrap-up party of Kiara’s anthology film Lust Stories (2018). Though they remained tight-lipped about their relationship, rumours about romance brewing between the two started doing the rounds in early 2019 when they went on a New Year’s vacation to South Africa together. It was only on Sidharth’s birthday on January 16 this year that the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Kiara opens up on life post her wedding and how it has made her appreciate her mother more than ever. “For the first time, I’m running a home. I used to live in my parent’s home. My mum did it all and we’ve so much respect and value for her right now. But it’s lovely and a beautiful phase. I’m very, very happy,” she says with a smile.

Quiz her about her co-star-turned-husband and the 30-year-old shares, “He’s very respectful of everybody – seniors, juniors and everyone around him. He has got this quality about him where he makes everyone feel respected. He’s very warm towards his fans as well. He has a very loving way towards people.” Talking about the one thing about Sidharth that makes him an ideal husband, Kiara continues with a blush, “He’s a great life partner. He’s always motivating me whether it’s for working out or trying out new things. He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious.”

A while back, speculations were rife that Kiara and Sidharth were set reunite on a romantic comedy film to be helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, which upped the curiosity of many of their fans. But Kiara reveals that though she is excited about sharing screen space with Sidharth again, they are awaiting the right script to come their way. “We share a camaraderie and our pairing has been so loved by the audience. We got to play those characters (in Shershaah) and portray a love story that was so unique and intense. Naturally, we would love to work together,” states the Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera (both 2022) actor, adding, “We’re just hoping to find the right script that we both love so that we can come back and entertain the audience as a jodi.”

Speaking of love, Kiara will next be seen in a musical romantic saga titled Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) co-star Kartik Aaryan. Elated to be doing a love story after a long time, she says, “I’m a romantic film buff. Romance is my favourite genre. I’m a fan of love stories. I’ve grown up watching them. I think I’ve been very fortunate that way as I got to work on Kabir Singh (2019) and even Shershaah. The love story part of the latter also resonated with everyone.” Prod her further about Satyaprem Ki Katha and she tells us, “It is a beautiful love story. It will come out this year and I’m very excited about that. I’m almost done shooting for the film.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here