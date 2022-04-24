Kiara Advani Steps Out Amid Sidharth Malhotra Break Up Rumours, Turns Heads In Bold Pink Blazer Dress

Actress Kiara Advani has seemingly made her first public appearance since rumours about her break up with Sidharth Malhotra made the headlines. The actress stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in tow. For the occasion, Kiara was seen wearing a bold neon pink blazer dress and sported her biggest smile for the cameras.

She styled the outfit with a pair of matching pink shoes. She completed her OOTD with a pair of golden earrings and tied her hair into a bun. On the other hand, Kiara’s co-star Kartik was seen wearing a bright outfit — an orange jacket and a white tee underneath with a pair of matching pants.

Kiara’s public appearance comes just a couple of days after sources claimed she and Sidharth had parted ways. “Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening,” the publication’s source claimed.

The grapevine pointed out that their relationship was going so strong that it was believed that they would tie the knot eventually. “Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well there was a time that many thought they will end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope that they sort it out if there is any possibility,” the insider claimed.

Following the break-up rumours, Kiara and Sidharth shared cryptic posts to fuel the speculations of their split. While Kiara shared a picture taken in a garden and spoke about harvesting love, Sidharth shared a post to talk about a day without sunshine.

While we wait for Kiara and Sidharth to address these rumours soon, Kiara will be seen out and about often owing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s release. The actress teams up with Kartik for the first time in the horror comedy. The movie also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The film releases on May 20.

