Kiara Advani Stuns in a Golden Dress as She Enjoys Her Exotic Maldives Vacation

Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, looked gorgeous in a new picture that she shared on Instagram. Kiara wore a golden dress and posed with her back to the camera.

The stunning landscape consisting of the ocean also took people's breath away. She captioned the picture, "Lookin at you 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara will ring in 2021 in the popular destination with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. Paparazzi caught Sidharth and Kiara entering the Mumbai airport.

Sidharth was dressed in a grey jacket and orange pants, while Kiara looked in the holiday mood as she donned a beach hat. She was wearing tie-dye pants and white coloured gunjee top. Both of them were twinning in sports shoes with Sidharth wearing white shoes and Kiara's shoes were a combination of purple and white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The rumoured couple are working together in director Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah. Sidharth will be essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil War. Kiara will be portraying the role of Dimple Cheema, who was the fiancée of Captain Vikram.

Kiara also recently shot for Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She will also be seen in Anees Baazmee's Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2 with actor Kartik Aaryan.