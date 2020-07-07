Kiara Advani Stuns in Pool Pic During Golden Hour

Actress Kiara Advani’s latest Instagram picture has left her fans in awe. In the photo, Kiara is chilling in the pool while soaking the setting sun.

The rust colour sky, in the snap, enhances the overall look of the photograph. The Kabir Singh actress captioned this frame worthy photo as, “Making the most of every sunset”.

Her fans have showered all their love on this beautiful click. Majority of the users have dropped in heart, rose, fire and heart eye emojis in the comments section to showcase their admiration to the Good Newwz star.

Further her friend from the industry, actor Taher Shabbir has also commented “beauuuuutiful” along with a few emojis. The photo in less than 24 hours of being posted has already crossed 1.2 million likes.

Recently, Kiara had dropped a photo of lip-smacking chocolate chip cookies that she had baked on her own. The post with over six lakh likes has been captioned as, “made by yours truly”.

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

Kiara also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani and Laxmmi Bomb in her kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more