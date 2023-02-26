Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first joint appearance as a married couple post their wedding festivities at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards and there were sparks in the room. Kiara won her first award after tying the knot, taking home the trophy of Star of the Year on Saturday night. Accepting the award, she thanked everyone who helped her achieve the feature, including filmmaker Karan Johar who was present in the room.

After expressing her gratitude, News18 Showsha Reel Awards host Maniesh Paul congratulated her on her wedding when Kiara revealed that she was emotional before stepping out for the wedding vows. “I was emotional (before walking down the aisle) lekin jaise hi darwaze khule, and I saw him, andar se I was like ‘Yeay, I am getting married.’ Aur wo feeling leke main aage chal gayi. And of course, if you are marrying the love of your life, you will feel that way na," she said, speaking of her viral wedding video. Maniesh then invited Sidharth on stage to give Kiara a hug. He was heard congratulating her.

Kiara has had a memorable 2022. The actress had only four hits in the past one and a half years. The actress began her winning streak in 2021 with Shershaah, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera in 2022. The year 2022 was also a milestone year for her on the personal front, as Kiara married Sidharth at an intimate wedding in Jaisalmer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked gorgeous at our awards show. Kiara walked the News18 Showsha Reel Awards red carpet wearing a beautiful yellow saree while Sidharth stole everyone’s heart in the room with his dapper suit. Also present with the couple at the awards show were Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, and Anil Kapoor, among many others.

Our jury members for the awards show were legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

