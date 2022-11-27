Kiara Advani To Announce Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Soon? Her Latest Post Leaves Fans Excited

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, Kiara’s latest social media post has left fans wondering if she will soon be announcing her wedding date. On Sunday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen blushing and flaunting her million-dollar smile.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of her post which read, “Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon… stay tuned… 2nd December".

This left fans wondering if Kiara is hinting at her wedding date announcement with Sidharth Malhotra. Some of the social media users also assumed that the video that Kiara dropped might be from her pre-wedding shoot. “Looks like pre-wedding," one of the fans wrote. “Shadi krne wale h Siddarth k sath I know," another person shared. “I guess it’s wedding announcement," a third comment read. Another social media user wrote, “Siddharth sir or Kiara Mam ki Engagement hogi ❤️❤️😍 May be." Check out Kiara Advani’s post here:

This comes just a few days after Pinkvilla reported that the Shershaah duo has been scouting wedding locations and have contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married. Prior to this, it was also reported that both Sidharth and Kiara are also planning for a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Several media reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding will be a close-knit affair between their family members and friends and no Bollywood celebrity will be invited. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Thank God alongwith Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Mission Majnu. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15 in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here