Kiara Advani To Begin Shooting For a Heist-Thriller After Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra? Know Here

Kiara Advani is rolling with back-to-back successful films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and the actress is in no mood to stop any time soon. Additionally, the Shershah actress has been quite busy shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and RC-15 with the RRR star Ram Charan. And now according to a recent report, Kiara is all set to star in a Vijay Lalwani’s film who has previously helmed Farhan Akhtar’s 2010 psychological drama Karthik Calling Karthik.

As per a report by PeepingMoon, Kiara Advani and Vijay Lalwani would be collaborating for a heist thriller that is tentatively titled Lamb. Even though the details about the plot and the characters remain a secret, the report asserted that Kiara would be playing a character totally different from all the previous roles in her career trajectory. Reportedly, the film would also feature a slew of other notable actors in supporting roles. Besides this, the report also claimed that Kiara would only start shooting for the project around February next year as she would be occupied with the wedding celebrations with Siddharth Malhotra prior to that.

Meanwhile, Vijay Lalwani has been also busy working on his other film, a nail-biting thriller titled Empire that would highlight the story of a father-daughter relationship. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Arvind Swami, Kumud Mishra, and Govind Namdev in the lead.

Talking about Kiara Advani, she is currently gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15 in her pipeline.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours along with Sidharth Malhotra have also been making headlines for a long time now. Reportedly, the two actors have locked a January 2023 date and have also decided a place in Chandigarh to tie the knot. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

