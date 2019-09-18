Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as he will play the role of an uncanny ghosthunter in the upcoming horror comedy, to be directed by Anees Bazmee. Report comes in that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the forthcoming film.

The actress, who will be playing lead in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, which is also a horror-comedy, seems to have been finalised opposite Kartik for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The report also claimed that the film is supposed to go on the floors in October and that the pre-production has already commenced.

A source close to the development was quoted by the website as saying, "The film is expected to go on the floors in October. It is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule."

Earlier in August, Kartik shared the first promotional still of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The image shared by Kartik is from the behind as a man dressed like a sadhu staring into a distance. Kartik as the baba holds a skeleton hand in his palm, as he begins to move ahead through the open door. Kartik dons a bandana on his forehead and wears a cotton bag for maximum 'baba' effect. Sharing the first look Kartik wrote on Instagram, "ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram ❤️#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2. (sic)"

If reports are true, then this will be Kartik and Kiara's first film together. Both actors have burst into the Bollywood scene in the past couple of years and are expected to a refreshing on-screen pair. What do you think?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

