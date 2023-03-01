From her professional life to her personal; Kiara Advani has been making headlines for different reasons. Amid all this, it has now been reported that the Govinda Naam Mera actress is soon likely to kickstart the first-ever Women’s Premiere League on March 4 in Mumbai.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kiara will be setting the Women’s Premiere League opening ceremony stage on fire with his sizzling and rocking performance. She is likely to groove on ‘peppy tracks’ to entertain the audience with her ‘electrifying performance’. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Recently, Kiara Advani also attended the News18 Showsha Reel Awards where she was honoured as the ‘Star of The Year’. This was with regard to her outstanding performances in films like Govinda Naam Mera, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.

Accepting the award, Kiara thanked the audience and the makers of her films and said, “Good things take time and it has taken me eight years, or more actually. I have lost count. It has taken me a long while before I have heard this title - Star of The Year. I’m sitting here among the brightest stars in our industry - star producers, star directors and star actors. I think you will all agree with me that it’s the audience who makes us the stars. So I have to thank the audience. I am extremely grateful that the four films I have been a part of this year have received immense love from the audience." The event was also attended by her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. She has also been working on Satyaprem Ki Katha for which she will once again unite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aarya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here