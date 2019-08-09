Kiara Advani to Play Female Lead Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 64?

Kiara Advani is rumoured to be playing the female lead in Tamil superstar Vijay's 64th film. According to The Hindu, the film is titled 'Thalapathy 64' and director Lokesh Kanagaraj wanted someone from Bollywood to make her Tamil debut.

Kiara Advani, who recently essayed the role of Preeti Sikka in the Shahid Kabir Singh, has already made her debut in Telugu film industry with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. The actor was also part of Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Apparently, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh were also considered for the female lead in Thalapathy 64, but it seems like Kiara is going to bag the film despite strong competition. According to reports, Kiara has been impressed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's script and is keen to adjust her dates for the shooting. Currently, she has a bunch films like-- Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kaanchana.

The role of villain in Thalapathy 64 will be played by Malayalam actor Antony Varghese.

Vijay will next be seen in Atlee's film Bigil which will be released on Diwali 2019, alongside Nayantara. Vijay has worked with established Kollywood actors Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh among others in his earlier films.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is known for her roles in Bollywood films like-- Fugly, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Lust Stories, Kalank, Kabir Singh.

