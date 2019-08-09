Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kiara Advani to Play Female Lead Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 64?

Kiara Advani is rumoured to be playing the female lead in Tamil superstar Vijay's 64th film. The film will mark her Tamil debut in the industry.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kiara Advani to Play Female Lead Opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 64?
Kiara Advani attends the Special screening of 'Judwaa 2' at PVR Premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...

Kiara Advani is rumoured to be playing the female lead in Tamil superstar Vijay's 64th film. According to The Hindu, the film is titled 'Thalapathy 64' and director Lokesh Kanagaraj wanted someone from Bollywood to make her Tamil debut.

Kiara Advani, who recently essayed the role of Preeti Sikka in the Shahid Kabir Singh, has already made her debut in Telugu film industry with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. The actor was also part of Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Apparently, Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh were also considered for the female lead in Thalapathy 64, but it seems like Kiara is going to bag the film despite strong competition. According to reports, Kiara has been impressed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's script and is keen to adjust her dates for the shooting. Currently, she has a bunch films like-- Shershaah and Laxmmi Bomb, the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kaanchana.

The role of villain in Thalapathy 64 will be played by Malayalam actor Antony Varghese.

Vijay will next be seen in Atlee's film Bigil which will be released on Diwali 2019, alongside Nayantara. Vijay has worked with established Kollywood actors Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh among others in his earlier films.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is known for her roles in Bollywood films like-- Fugly, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Lust Stories, Kalank, Kabir Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram