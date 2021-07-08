Kiara Advani Trolled For Making Elderly Guard Open Her Car’s Door

Kiara Advani, who recently completed seven years in the industry, has hogged the attention of social media users. This time, for all the wrong reasons. The actress has been trolled for making an elderly guard open the car’s door for her. The incident took place a few days ago when Kiara went to see her rumoured beau, actor Siddharth Malhotra.

In the video, an elderly guard is seen opening the car’s door and salutes the actress. Soon after the clip was shared on Instagram, users attacked Kiara and slammed her for not opening the door herself. One user commented, “Couldn’t you open the door yourself? That man is your father’s age!” Another wrote, “Where do such people come from? Imagine getting saluted by someone who’s your father’s age.”

Watch the video here:

Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is another project lined up for Kiara. Here she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. The Raj Mehta directorial also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in crucial roles.

She also has Shershaah in her kitty. Siddharth is also part of the film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan. It is a biography of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film will mark Vishnu’s debut in Bollywood.

Kiara made her debut with the 2014 flick Fugly and then went on to star in various films such as M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Lust Stories and Good Newws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here