Kiara Advani Turns up the Heat in Neon Bikini, See Pic
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Turns up the Heat in Neon Bikini, See Pic

Kiara Advani underwater picture

Kiara Advani underwater picture

Kiara's image is taken underwater, where the actress is seen floating on her back dressed in a neon green bikini.

Actress Kiara Advani channeled her inner mermaid spirit in a new picture she posted on Sunday on social media.

Kiara posted a throwback picture on Instagram. The image is taken underwater, where the actress is seen floating on her back dressed in a neon green bikini.

“You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swimA #Throwback," Kiara captioned the image.

Kiara was last seen on screen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani", which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

first published:May 30, 2021, 20:25 IST