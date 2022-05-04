Kiara Advani Waits for Sidharth Malhotra at Salman Khan's Sister Arpita's Eid Party; Fans Lose Calm

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s fans can’t keep calm as the Shershaah co-stars reunited at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Tuesday night amid their breakup rumours. Sidharth and Kiara were clicked entering the party venue together.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kiara waits for Sidharth as he poses for the paparazzi. Even though the duo didn’t strike a pose together for the paps, they entered the party venue together and were also seen greeting each other. Needless to say, their fans were happy to see them together. One user wrote, “Waiting for long finally the wait is over." Another user commented, “Woww so happy to see them."

Rumour mills are abuzz with reports of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s breakup. A source recently told ETimes, “Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)." The rumoured couple co-starred in Shershaah and is said to have formed an instant connection on the film’s set.

While Sidharth and Kiara never made their relationship official, they were spotted together various times by the paparazzi. Recently, Kiara posted a video of her dazzling look on her Instagram as she kicked off Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. In the video, Kiara looked stunning in a bubblegum-pink ensemble that served formal-chic vibes. Sidharth was quick to like the video, indicating that all is well between the rumoured couple.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 20. The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. Apart from this, Kiara will also share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He’s also joined Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut series Indian Police Force.

