Kiara Advani Wants Aditya Roy Kapur and Hrithik Roshan to Never Shower and Be 'Ruggedly Cool'

The idea of beauty is not the same for everyone. Some women like men to be tidy and clean-shaven and overall immaculate. While others prefer a more 'rugged' and raw style of handsome men. Actor Kiara Advani is definitely the latter.

Kiara wishes that two of her favourite men in Bollywood, namely Aditya Roy Kapur and Hrithik Roshan to be “rugged and cool” to the limit that she never even wants them to take a shower!

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia on Neha’s talk show, No Filter Neha, the two had multiple rounds of witty and funny banter. Neha uploaded bits from the upcoming, fun-filled interview to her Instagram handle.

Kiara was presented with hypothetical situation where a bunch of Bollywood celebs are stuck inside a house (quarantine style) and who would do what in that space. To the question “who would entertain everybody?” Kiara quickly said it would be Akshay Kumar. When asked to guess who would never take a bath, she made a disgusted sound “eeks.” Then she reframed the question to make it sound more appealing.

“We do not want this person to ever take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur,” she said proudly.

Neha teases the star further by saying that upmarket restaurants from South Bombay are asking about her “bhindi” (Okra). The actor has mentioned her love for the same on several occasions. The actor simply said that it could probably not happen in South Bombay but it might in Bandra simply because there are more celebrities in Bandra.

“They allow me to sneak in my food. Everybody is savouring their gourmet food and I am having my gourmet homemade bhindi,” she said.

Here is the video:

Caption- “Learn the art of sneaking in your own bhindi into a gourmet restaurant from @kiaraaliaadvani Who would’ve thought!? Catch the stunning Kiara in conversation with me, on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5, At Home Edition only.”

Kiara is currently promoting her upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and is slated to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.