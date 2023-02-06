Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their big day. The duo, who was paired opposite each other in the highly successful Shershaah (2021), reportedly began dating on the sets of the film. However, in the seventh season of Koffee With Karan that was shot and aired in 2022, Kiara revealed that they had met for the first time at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories (2018). While the couple never officially confirmed their relationship, several reports started doing the rounds since last year that they have zeroed down on the date on which they will be tying the knot.

And finally, the D-day is here! As per latest reports, the pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and haldi are scheduled for today while the sangeet took place yesterday. Tomorrow, the couple will become man and wife in the presence of their families and close friends from within the film industry and outside. The wedding is set to take place in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. As all eyes are set on Sid-Kiara, let’s take a look at what Sidharth exclusively told News18 about his wedding plans a while back.

The Mission Majnu star didn’t shy away from questions pertaining to his impending marriage and addressing the speculations, he asserted that he isn’t the one to brush his love life under the carpet and that people will come to know as and when his wedding takes place. “Last year, there were so many dates, and I was quite confused. People will anyway find that out. It’s very difficult to keep these things a secret. Whatever happens in our lives, we can’t keep it a secret for that long,” he had said, adding that he’s yet to realise the traits and qualities he wants in his future better half.

Shershaah grabbed the attention of many not only for its storyline and music but also the palpable chemistry between him and Kiara. The couple has reportedly signed another film with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. When asked about it, Sidharth said that it’s at a nascent stage of production. “The only update is that it’s work in progress. As and when things are finalised, we would talk about it. There’s so much love that we got from Shershaah that we want to make sure that we live up to it,” the 38-year-old had remarked.

As far as the wedding goes, the guest list boasts of some of the most prominent names in Bollywood like actors Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, costume designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, among others. On Sunday, the paparazzi spotted Kiara’s Kabir Singh (2019) co-star Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Kapoor, and Karan Johar landing in Jaisalmer. In the last season of Koffee With Karan, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director and Shahid were seen engaging in a fun banter as they planned on dancing to Dola Re Dola at Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News here