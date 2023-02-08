CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Mrs Malhotra' Trends After Kiara Advani Drops Dreamy Wedding Pics With Sidharth Malhotra

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 09:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra released their first wedding pictures late on Tuesday night and left fans in complete awe.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding day is the one all fans have been eagerly waiting for. Now that the two actors are finally ‘Mr and Mrs’, fans cannot keep calm. Kiara and Sidarth’s dreamy wedding pictures are all over social media and guess what? ‘Mrs Malhotra’ has been trending big on Twitter.

Netizens are showering love on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra along with heartwarming notes for the Shershaah actors. “#Sidkiara is now officially married! Heartiest Congratulation Mr And Mrs Malhotra," one of the fans wrote. “I can imagine him saying, “Congratulations Mrs. Malhotra, aapki abhi shaadi hogayi" and she would be saying, “phas gayi main, sacchi," another Tweet read. Check out some of the Tweets here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara released their first wedding pictures late last night and left fans in complete awe. In one of the photos, Sidharth and Kiara were seen greeting each other with folded hands. In another click, Sidharth was seen planting a kiss on her wife’s cheek. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The newlywed couple will now be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet. They will be visiting the Mission Majnu star’s Delhi residence and will host a reception in the national capital on February 9. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

